Simone Biles is going into the Tokyo Summer Olympics already in the number-one spot.

The Olympic gymnast is the top-tweeted U.S. Olympian on Twitter, according to a report from the social media platform, ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics taking place later this month. Biles has over 1.2 million Twitter followers.

She is among three female athletes who made Twitter’s top ten ranking. She precedes nine-time Olympic medalist, track and field star Allyson Felix, who is in the second spot, and six-time Olympic medalist, swimmer Katie Ledecky, who ranked at the ninth spot.

Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the sport’s history, winning four gold medals and one bronze at her first Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She’s also the first gymnast to win three consecutive world all-around titles. Biles is heading into the Tokyo Olympics as the favored gymnast to win the all-around competition. The gymnast is joined by newcomers Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey on the U.S. gymnastics team.

The Olympic gymnast has racked up several fashion endorsements since her first Olympic games. Biles first teamed with Nike in 2015 to represent the brand at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She then ended her sponsorship deal with the athletic giant and signed with Athleta this April in a long-term partnership that makes the brand Biles’ exclusive apparel partner. Biles is currently collaborating with Athleta on her own activewear line and will release multiple capsule collections with Athleta Girl starting next year.

The remainder of Twitter’s top-mentioned U.S. Olympic athletes list is comprised of members of the men’s basketball team, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Kevin Love and Draymond Green.

