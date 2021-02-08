H&M is getting ready to release its latest designer collaboration, this time with Simone Rocha.

The retailer released the full look book for its Simone Rocha x H&M collaboration on Monday, a collection that includes women’s and men’s wear, and children’s options. The collection is said to take inspiration from the history and fashion of Ireland and Hong Kong, representing Rocha’s dual heritage.

“I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come,” Rocha said in a statement. “They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways.”

The collection includes a variety of feminine dresses with lace and tulle detailing in floral and tartan prints. Many of the pieces are embellished with pearls, a detail also seen in Rocha’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The collection’s tulle dresses come in light pink and gold hues, reminiscent of the styles seen in the Netflix period drama “Bridgerton,” which has proven to be a big influence on spring fashion trends.

Standout pieces from the collection include a mini pink dress with a maxi tulle skirt embellished with pearls and ribbons, a ruffled pink and tartan midi length dress and a pearl-embellished black coat with sculptural shoulders.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection is also the first time the designer is offering men’s wear and children’s wear alongside her signature women’s offerings. Men’s wear offerings include tartan-print suits, pearl-embellished trenchcoats and knit sweaters.

For children, the collection offers youthful dresses with ruffles and bows, tartan overalls, dress shirts and knit sweaters.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection will be available in stores and online on March 11 and will range in price from $7.99 to $349.

Read more here:

How 7 Fashion Designers Would Dress the Characters of ‘Bridgerton’

13 of the Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2020

‘Bridgerton’-esque Fashion Pops Up on the Spring 2021 Couture Runway

WATCH: Chanel Spring 2021 Couture Fashion Show