Simone Rocha and Nordstrom Host Dinner at Les Trois Chevaux

On Thursday night, Nordstrom and Simone Rocha hosted an intimate dinner in the West Village. The event, held at chef Angie Mar’s Les Trois Chevaux, celebrated the designer’s new installation at Nordstrom’s uptown flagship and their long-standing collaboration.

“When we launched Space, Simone Rocha was one of our pillar brands,” said Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim, noting she’s been a fan since Rocha’s very first collection out of Central Saint Martins. “It’s been so incredible to watch her success and watch her continue to grow,” she added. “There’s something so incredibly beautiful and dark and feminine, yet sad — it’s all of the spectrum of emotions I’ve found with her clothes.”

“I’ve been working with Olivia for a long time; she’s always really understood my identity as a designer,” said Rocha. “We started with Space — and now I have my own space. [Nordstrom] invited me to come do an installation and a takeover, and it’s been really fabulous and they gave me a lot of creative freedom.”

The London-based designer was sticking around New York for one more day to launch her menswear collection in her Mercer Street boutique.

Guests — many of whom wore Simone Rocha for the occasion — included Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Miles Greenberg, Precious Okoyomon, Blake Abbie, Laila Gohar, and Antwaun Sargent.

Mar’s restaurant, which she opened as an homage to her family, was a fitting location for a dinner celebrating two fashion brands with strong familial foundations.

“Nordstrom was the first shopping experience that I ever really had with my mom,” said Mar, another avowed Simone Rocha fan, from the kitchen before dinner. “I have so many fond memories of going to the flagship in downtown Seattle, having an afternoon out with her. So for me, it’s home, it’s family — and you never really get over your first shopping experience, right?”

