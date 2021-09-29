×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London Fashion Week’s Biggest Winners

Other brands that created major online value included Nensi Dojaka, Erdem, Vivienne Westwood, David Koma and Emilia Wickstead.

Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2022
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

The spring 2022 London Fashion Week has generated $34.5 million in media impact value, Launchmetrics revealed Wednesday. Social and online channels contributed $19.2 million and $15.3 million, respectively.

Launchmetrics defines media impact value as a machine learning algorithm that tracks activities across voices, channels and markets. It aims to offer a unified way to calculate how brand equity is being created and which strategies create the most return on investment.

An Instagram post reporting on the Richard Quinn show from Vogue Magazine generated the most amount of value between Sept. 15 and 22, at $206,000.

Simone Rocha was the most talked about brand during the period. It gained $2.6 million in MIV with 971 posts detected by Launchmetrics. The brand is followed by Richard Quinn, Nensi Dojaka, Erdem and Vivienne Westwood.

In terms of exposure by owned media, the top five best-performing brands are Simone Rocha, Erdem, David Koma, Vivienne Westwood and Emilia Wickstead.

The most mentioned celebrity during the fashion week was singer Mabel. She raked in $235,000 in MIV by two personal posts and 53 media mentions, as she performed at the London Fashion Week opening party cohosted by Naomi Campbell.

With $223,000 in MIV, Maja Malnar was the most influential influencer.

Off-schedule brands also gained sizable attention. Victoria Beckham generated $2.1 million MIV from her account from Sept. 17 to 22.

Burberry saw a 38 percent increase in MIV from Asia between Sept. 25 and 28, when local influencers like Thailand’s Metawin Opas-iamkajorn promoted the brand’s spring 2022 women’s wear collection.

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad