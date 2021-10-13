Simu Liu Tapped as Face of Nobis

Simu Liu is embarking on his first fashion ambassadorship.

The Canadian actor, who starred in the recent hit Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” was tapped by outerwear brand Nobis as the face of the brand. The appointment celebrates the brand’s 15th anniversary and Liu stars in a campaign that’s meant to “showcase his personal and professional journey,” according to the brand.

“This adventure with Nobis is very personal to me,” Liu said in a statement. “It’s provided me with the chance to do my part in paving the way for those denied opportunities based on their ethnicity and help inspire them to tell their stories and bring their voices to the forefront. I am proud to stand with Nobis and the notion of defying society’s parameters through fashion.”

The campaign highlights Liu’s talents, showing the actor playing music and sports. Liu models the brand’s new outerwear collection, which is infused with “timeless and functional silhouettes” and “incorporates a modern twist.”

Simu Liu for Nobis. Courtesy

“For me, it’s really important to support Asian creatives including Asian entrepreneurs, tastemakers and changemakers,” Liu continued. “This is what really drew me to Nobis. The spirit of Nobis [and cofounder Kevin Au Yeung] celebrates that same excellence.”

Liu’s role in the recent Marvel film is history-making, as it is the first film in the Marvel franchise focusing on an Asian superhero and includes a predominantly Asian cast. The film has shattered box office records since its Labor Day weekend release, grossing more than $400 million worldwide.

“I think people are going to really love the movie — and not just for the Marvel-ness of it all, but also for the intimacy of its storytelling,” Liu told WWD in an August interview. “I think people will be surprised at how deeply it resonates with them.”

Simu Liu for Nobis. Courtesy

READ MORE HERE:

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo on Fashion Collection

Ree Drummond Expands Apparel Line at Walmart

BTS’ Louis Vuitton Grammys Looks Are Up for Auction