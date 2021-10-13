×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Simu Liu Tapped as Face of Nobis

This marks the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor’s first fashion ambassadorship.

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear
Simu Liu for Nobis. Courtesy

Simu Liu is embarking on his first fashion ambassadorship.

The Canadian actor, who starred in the recent hit Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” was tapped by outerwear brand Nobis as the face of the brand. The appointment celebrates the brand’s 15th anniversary and Liu stars in a campaign that’s meant to “showcase his personal and professional journey,” according to the brand.

“This adventure with Nobis is very personal to me,” Liu said in a statement. “It’s provided me with the chance to do my part in paving the way for those denied opportunities based on their ethnicity and help inspire them to tell their stories and bring their voices to the forefront. I am proud to stand with Nobis and the notion of defying society’s parameters through fashion.”

Related Galleries

The campaign highlights Liu’s talents, showing the actor playing music and sports. Liu models the brand’s new outerwear collection, which is infused with “timeless and functional silhouettes” and “incorporates a modern twist.”

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear Ambassador
Simu Liu for Nobis. Courtesy

“For me, it’s really important to support Asian creatives including Asian entrepreneurs, tastemakers and changemakers,” Liu continued. “This is what really drew me to Nobis. The spirit of Nobis [and cofounder Kevin Au Yeung] celebrates that same excellence.”

Liu’s role in the recent Marvel film is history-making, as it is the first film in the Marvel franchise focusing on an Asian superhero and includes a predominantly Asian cast. The film has shattered box office records since its Labor Day weekend release, grossing more than $400 million worldwide.

“I think people are going to really love the movie — and not just for the Marvel-ness of it all, but also for the intimacy of its storytelling,” Liu told WWD in an August interview. “I think people will be surprised at how deeply it resonates with them.”

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear Ambassador
Simu Liu for Nobis. Courtesy

READ MORE HERE: 

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo on Fashion Collection 

Ree Drummond Expands Apparel Line at Walmart 

BTS’ Louis Vuitton Grammys Looks Are Up for Auction 

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simu Liu Tapped as Nobis Outerwear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad