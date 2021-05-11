Fashion and lifestyle influencer Julie Sariñana, known best as Sincerely Jules, is making her first venture into the athleisure space with a collaboration with Bandier.

The influencer, who was one of the first bloggers to rise in popularity in the early 2010s, is teaming with the athleisure brand for multiple collection, with the first debuting on Amazon today. Sariñana was inspired by her upbringing in California for the first collection, which includes tank tops, sports bras, sweatshirts, leggings, bike shorts, dresses and other items. The influencer is creating four collections with Bandier this year, with the next three set to roll out through the remainder of the year.

Sariñana describes the collection as a “California wanderlust dream” and she looked to elements in nature like sunsets and outdoor trails to design the line.

“I really wanted to include the beauty of California in the collection with the kinds of pink sunsets, golden hues and blue skies,” she said. “My style has a little bit of tomboy edge to it, so you’ll see that in some of the oversize fits and distressed details, but [the collection] also has a soft feminine touch with the floral prints and earthy tones.”

The collection includes a color palette of soft pinks, golden yellow, burnt orange, lavender, heather gray and black in prints like floral, tie-dye and gingham. It includes workout staples like sports bras and leggings, and loungewear options such as hoodies and sweatshirt dresses.

Sariñana said some of her favorite pieces from the collection include a yellow floral print cropped jacket and matching shorts that she says have “this 90s and French countryside vibe.” She also favors the collection’s bike shorts, which are offered in colorful gingham and floral prints as well as black.

The influencer started working on the Bandier collection at the beginning of the pandemic and said the crisis impacted some of the design process.

“With all of the uncertainty everyone was going through last year, we wanted to design a collection that was going to make you feel hopeful and positive through everything,” she said. “We were trying to create this beautiful color palette to uplift your spirits and add prints to make you feel your most confident to take on any challenges.”

Sariñana was eager to work with Bandier because of the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity in its branding and sizing. Her collection is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

The Sincerely Jules for Bandier collection ranges in price from $38 to $98 and will be available exclusively on Amazon. Select styles will be available in Bandier stores and online.

The collaboration is part of Bandier’s partnership with Amazon from earlier this year under which the brand’s private label offerings are sold through Amazon.

