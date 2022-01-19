Singer Lauren Alaina Named Celeb Ambassador for Maurices

Rising country singer Lauren Alaina has been named the first celebrity brand ambassador for Maurices, the size-inclusive women’s wear retailer.

As part of the yearlong partnership deal, Maurices will be the featured sponsor of Alaina’s “Top of the World” tour and they will also work together on a “Hometown Heroes” program designed to celebrate women.

The program will spotlight health care workers, educators, first responders and military members who give back to their communities across the country. The winners will be awarded tickets to an Alaina concert near their hometowns as well as a Maurices shopping spree. The Hometown Heroes program will be offered in Minneapolis; Rosemont, Ill.; Milwaukee; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Tulsa, Okla.; Cedar Park, Texas; Little Rock, Ark., and Nashville.

“Lauren Alaina represents the essence of feel good fashion for real life,” said David Kornberg, chief executive officer of Maurices. “Through this partnership, we are excited to build brand awareness and recognition with existing customers while introducing Lauren’s strong fan base who aren’t aware of Maurices to their new favorite clothing brand. We are thrilled to partner with Lauren, who uses country music, faith, family, community and resilience to inspire women — all of which embody the Maurices customer.”

Laura Sieger, chief marketing officer of Maurices, added that as a “small-town Georgia native,” Alaina shares similar values of “style, service and community” to the company’s core customers and, as a result, is “the right fit to support our core purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns.”

Throughout her tour, which kicks off in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 10, Alaina will wear pieces from Maurices’ fashion assortment on stage. The partnership also includes a CMA Fest sweepstakes prize package and an exclusive T-shirt design highlighting the singer’s puns and sassy phrases.

Maurices, based in Duluth, Minn., operates 900 stores across the U.S. and Canada and offers women’s apparel in sizes 0 to 24. Alaina has charted three number-one singles in the last three years: “Road Less Traveled,” the seven-times platinum duet “What Ifs” with Kane Brown, and “One Beer” with Hardy. Last month, she released a book, “Getting Good at Being You, Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.”