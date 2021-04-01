Sir John is now represented by CAA.

While the makeup artist has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment — including Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Iman, Priyanka Chopra, Margot Robbie, Serena Williams and Megan Thee Stallion — he’s perhaps most known for his frequent collaborations with Beyoncé.

He’s worked with the music star on looks for her Super Bowl halftime show, Coachella performances and visuals for the 2013 self-titled album “Beyoncé,” as well as more recent music projects “Lemonade” and “Black Is King.”

“I feel honored to work alongside such passionate players in the game,” Sir John said in an exclusive statement. “They understand and support my vision, and I’m looking forward to making magic together.”

Sir John, whose work has been featured in a long list of advertisements, music videos, concert tours and magazine covers, has also partnered with companies like Barbie, Disney and South African retailer W.Beauty. He’s also creative director for L’Oréal Paris and an advisory board member for the Black in Fashion Council.

CAA aims to expand Sir John’s endorsements and branding opportunities, while “supporting his ongoing cultural leadership voice for diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry.” Represented in all areas, the makeup artist will be working with Christian Carino, who heads CAA Fashion, and CAA agent Josh Otten. (He’ll continue to be managed by Ross Elliot at Animal Farm Creative Management.)

“As the fashion industry continues to evolve, there are greater opportunities for top artists like Sir John to not only thrive in his work behind the camera, but also in new business and brand-building ventures, which may not have been possible just a few years ago,” said Otten. “Sir John is a remarkably talented, multifaceted artist, and we are honored to work with him, as he charts a new path to achieve his personal and professional goals.”

As CAA continues to grow its fashion division, along with models, the talent agency has signed fashion designers Prabal Gurung, Kerby Jean-Raymond and photographers Annie Leibovitz, Mario Sorrenti and Nick Knight. In October, the agency added the first fashion stylist to the roster, Carlos Nazario.