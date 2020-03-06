IT’S THE GREATEST CASHMERE: As part of a sustainability push — and in a nod to International Women’s Day on Sunday — retail entrepreneur Kim Winser has been asking some well-known names to snap selfies wearing her recycled cashmere poncho.

Among those to oblige were the actress and Bond girl Rosamund Pike; singer KT Tunstall and Sister Sledge, of “Lost in Music,” “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer,” fame. Multiple generations of the Sledge family continue to tour — and they remain connected to fashion: In January, the group performed in Milan at DSquared2’s 25th anniversary show.

Winser London, a direct-to-consumer brand founded by Winser, former chief executive of Pringle of Scotland and Aquascutum, has introduced recycled cashmere into the collection, via the long, slim poncho. The brand follows in the sustainable footsteps of Stella McCartney and Pringle of Scotland, which are both working with recycled fibers.

Winser London’s ponchos are recycled in Italy from old sweaters or other cashmere pieces, which are first collected and divided by color. The used items are then cut into tiny pieces and combed back into fibers before they are spun into new knits.

The brand, which offers cashmere, merino wool and silk classic separates, has been looking for ways to be more sustainable and to support the circular economy, and recycled cashmere is only a part of the picture.

Having previously done much of its work out of the Far East, Winser London has progressively moved its operations closer to home, even before coronavirus became an issue.

Its tweed jackets, coats, skirts and dresses are designed and sewn in London from British wool-blend tweed, and the company refers to them as “slow fashion,” encouraging customers to think quality not quantity.