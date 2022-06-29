×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Cio Soler Wants to Retell Story of Retail With Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Boutique

"There's no brand names here, only creators," Soler said.

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to
Sita 1910 founder Cio Soler. Courtesy

Fashion veteran Cio Soler is out to retell the story of retail with her for-those-in-the-know boutique Sita 1910 in Beverly Hills.

“There’s no brand names here, just creators,” she said on a tour of her highly curated, by-appointment space, where personal attention is paramount.

Sita was created out of the pandemic when Soler, a former designer and creative director herself, noticed the more under-the-radar talents she’d followed over the years were suffering the most by having all their orders canceled.

So, she started selling pieces out of a condo unit she wasn’t using. “I said send me 15 jackets, and I will sell them,” she explained of the impromptu set-up, where she invited friends to come shop.

That idea blossomed into a store, located behind the Peninsula Hotel, and soon inside it when Sita 1910 pops up there Aug. 1 to Nov. 1.

Related Galleries

Meanwhile, Sita’s upstairs space on Lasky Drive resembles a chic apartment more than a boutique, with black-and-white retro glamour shots on the walls, colorful graffiti art, baskets overflowing with Tim Ryan disco fringe knits or Soler’s private label crochet clutches and pompom slides. The dressing room is boudoir-like, with plenty of couch space for friends, robes and slippers, drinks and snacks. “I want girls to feel like this is her closet,” she said, adding that customers tend to stay a while.

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to
Sita 1910 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy

A member of the British Fashion Trust, Soler wanted to highlight designers from all over the world on her racks and shelves, but they are not the names one would expect. Ryan is an Alexander McQueen alum, Carlos Pineda is a Mexican eveningwear designer known for joyous ruffled pieces, and Piferi is a line of vegan shoes by former Jimmy Choo designer Alfredo Piferi.

“Eighty-five percent of what’s in here can’t be found anyplace else in the U.S.,” said Soler, adding that she wants to respect designers as creators, and not “screw them over” with markdowns. “If you want to return it in 45 days, don’t shop here,” she said of her seasonless buy.

Soler’s taste runs from bohemian to Western, rocker to resort-chic, but above all it’s very L.A.

She stocks designers from all over the world, selling boho suede jackets with hand-painted flowers, reworked cowboy boots and whipstitched handbags made from Louis Vuitton and Gucci logo leather scraps, breezy embroidered caftans by from Ukraine by Yuliya Magdych, hand-assembled repurposed clothing by Colombia-based Claudia Gontovnik, and L.A. label Aquarius Cocktail’s vintage T-shirts, sweatshirts and flannels with positive messages such as “Be the Light.”

“Part of the criteria is your line better be good but so should you,” she laughed, of curating designers.

Apparel and accessories prices are $38 to $2,500. There are also giftable style books, greeting cards and novelties, including fashion designer pillows in the likenesses of Donatella Versace and Karl Lagerfeld, and a jewelry gum ball machine.

For Soler, with the strains the pandemic has put on retail, the future of shopping is about experience, uniqueness, sustainability — and fun. “Because what is luxury?” she said. “Is it a logo, or is it something nobody else has?”

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to
Sita 1910 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy
Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to
Sita 1910 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy
Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to
Sita 1910 in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy

 

 

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Sita 1910 Beverly Hills Aims to

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad