BOWING OUT: The coronavirus has taken its toll on the Paris Fashion Week schedule: Masha Ma, Shiatzy Chen, Uma Wang, Jarel Zhang, Calvin Luo and Maison Mai have cancelled their planned events in the French capital because of the outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday.

La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, announced the cancellations as it gears up for the fall ready-to-wear shows and presentations, due to take place from Feb. 24 to March 3.

“The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode will make available all its communications platforms to allow these brands to share the work they had planned to present both in France and overseas,” the federation said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Shiatzy Chen chief executive officer Harry Wang said: “We think it is the most appropriate action after deep thoughts and considerations. We will now focus on a new format of communication to introduce our new collection.”

The French initiative comes on the heels of a similar move by Italian fashion authorities, as Chinese buyers and editors sit out this round of European shows due to the draconian travel restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

The Camera Nazionale della Moda said it would aim to involve members of the Chinese fashion community during Milan Fashion Week, running Feb. 19 to 24, through its “China, we are with you” project.

Live-streamed shows, dedicated social media platforms to comment on the collections and the creation of ad-hoc videos, backstage content and interviews will enable buyers and designers to partake remotely in the fashion experience.

As part of the initiative, eight Chinese emerging designers that should have presented their collections in Milan inside the Camera della Moda’s Fashion Hub space will be able to showcase their lineups digitally with video projections and explain their inspirations via live video calls.

The upcoming fashion weeks in Beijing and Shanghai, due to begin on March 25 and March 26, respectively, have also been postponed.