Sized, in Partnership With Urban Zen, Presents Collection of Art and Objects Inspired by Industrialism

For its first exhibition in New York, Sized, in partnership with Urban Zen, is presenting a collection of art and objects inspired by the influence of Industrialism in everyday lives.

The group exhibition is focused largely on New York artists, designers and galleries and explores the intersection between industry and design. Taking place between two of New York’s art and design events — New York Design Week and Frieze New York — “Industrialism” will be on display from May 19 to 29 at the Urban Zen Center at 711 Greenwich Street in New York.

The exhibition will span two floors and will include a range of fine art, collectable design objects, jewelry, furniture and vehicles. Participants include a number of notable New York galleries and institutions, alongside established artists and emerging talent.

“Urban Zen has always been a community-based space to collaborate, communicate and create so I am excited to see Sized present amazing art by talented artists at Urban Zen,” said Donna Karan, founder of Urban Zen.

Sized was conceived by creative director Alexander May. The concept for the exhibition considers the current climate of the global supply chain shortages and explores the importance of materials and one’s access to them. At a time when it’s difficult to acquire the necessities for production, how does one’s relationship to what we can access shift?

Notable works include a series of Refuse Lamps from artist and designer Rich Aybar, a vintage vehicle from Morton Street Partners, and a series of 50 Hermès sterling silver cups fabricated by Puirfocat and commissioned exclusively for the exhibiton.

All pieces will be available for purchase during the show as well as on Sized.ltd, beginning May 19.