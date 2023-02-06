SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Relocates Flagship Boutique to West Village

Entering its ninth year of business, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has opened a new flagship boutique at 385 Bleecker Street, in the same neighborhood as the well-known stoop made famous by Parker in “Sex and the City.”

The nearly 500-square-foot boutique replaces the brand’s previous flagship at 31 West 54th Street, which closed last June after a little over two years in that location, and pop-up shop on West 52nd Street in New York, which has also closed.

The space features a new look for SJP, designed by Parker herself in collaboration with longtime friend and designer Eric Hughes. The shop has a blush background with pops of texture, shape and color brought in through SJP x Wallshoppe Wallpaper, ’70s-inspired decor, vintage light fixtures, intricate carpeting and a Lucite fixture created by Plexicraft sitting in one of the windows.

Showcased at the store are an assortment of Parker’s shoe styles, all handmade in Italy. The shop also offers the full range of SJP accessories including fragrances, candles and SJP x Samsonite travel bags, among other items.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear. Alyssa Greenberg

“Bringing our store to New York City’s West Village has long been our company’s dream,” Parker said. “It’s my husband’s [Matthew Broderick’s] birthplace, my family’s home, and where we’ve fostered decades-long relationships with countless store owners, past and present. All of this makes our homecoming that much sweeter. We look forward to joining this community of small business owners, welcoming back our customers, and meeting all those who visit the historic and much beloved Bleecker Strip.”

A selection of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear Alyssa Greenberg

Parker, who enjoys showing up at the store and working with customers, launched her footwear collection in early 2014. Her new shop started welcoming customers this past weekend.

In a WWD story last April, Parker spoke about how much she enjoyed the retail experience. “It’s an old-fashioned way of engaging with people. It’s immediate satisfaction, even if you don’t make a sale,” Parker said.

Last June, Parker hinted on Instagram that she was returning to her former stomping ground, having closed the West 54th shop. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Big move in the big city. We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart of the West Village in NYC. Round the corner from the stoop of a gal I know well and a neighborhood we are thrilled to now call home.”