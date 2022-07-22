Skechers Teams With Tokidoki on Sneaker Collection

Skechers is teaming with Tokidoki for its latest collaboration.

The shoe brand partnered with the Japanese lifestyle label for a sneaker collaboration inspired by Tokidoki’s colorful characters. The collection is dropping with four women’s styles: The Sunny Street, a lace-up, color-blocked sneaker featuring the cast of Tokidoki Unicorno; Skechers Uno, a sneaker featuring the Tokidoki heart and crossbones logo in various colors; Skechers Uno 2, a retro-inspired sneaker featuring prints of Tokidoki characters, and Upbeats, a white sneaker with colorful piping.

“It’s always been my mission to expand the reach of our vision to the greatest audience possible and what better way than on the canvas of Skechers,” said Simone Legno, cofounder and chief creative officer of Tokidoki, in a statement. “Seeing the realized collection with Skechers come to life, it feels like we’ve always been meant for each other, and I can’t wait to see this new expression of Tokidoki helping to spread joy and happiness around the world.”

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, continued the sentiment, stating: “The playfully inspired designs and iconography of Tokidoki is a perfect match for our fashion sneaker collections. We work with creative and artistic brands like Tokidoki to generate excitement among fashion-forward shoppers who seek out opportunities to express themselves in unique ways. These collaborations open the door to new consumers experiencing the unmatched style and comfort that is distinctly Skechers.”

The Skechers x Tokidoki collection ranges in price from $90 to $95 and is available on the Skechers website and retail stores.