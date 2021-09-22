Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Star in Skims Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are the latest faces of Skims.

The actress and Poosh founder, respectively, appear in the brand’s new campaign released Wednesday where they’re seen modeling bestselling styles from Skims’ Cotton collection. Kim Kardashian West, who founded Skims in 2019, chose the stars for the campaign as a “fun and sexy celebration of the duo’s friendship,” according to a statement from the brand.

Fox and Kardashian have had a budding friendship in the last year as they’ve both entered romantic relationships with musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively, who are also close friends and collaborators. Both couples have been regularly seen out together at appearances and events, most recently at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where Fox and Kardashian introduced their boyfriends before they took the stage to perform.

In the Skims campaign, which was photographed by Donna Trope, Fox and Kardashian wear a selection of underwear and loungewear styles such as the Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong, Triangle Bralette, Scoop Neck Bra and Cotton Rib Tank and Boxer in black and white.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox said. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney; we had so much fun shooting together.”

Kardashian added: “I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. Skims really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister.”

Skims has tapped other famous figures for past campaigns, most recently Kate Moss who appeared in the brand’s TV campaign in July, as well as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rumer Willis, Addison Rae, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lala Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith and former inmate Alice Marie Johnson.

While Skims — which Kardashian West originally intended to name “Kimono” — was initially met with controversy, the shapewear line has since attracted a loyal following (3.2 million people on Instagram) since its September 2019 debut, been rumored to sell out of several collections and drawn attention to the larger shapewear industry.

Amid the pandemic, the brand expanded into loungewear and intimates, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West also launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a pop-up in Los Angeles early this year.

The reality star and fashion entrepreneur told WWD in April that online sales of Skims “quadrupled” in 2020 and the brand is hoping to open a permanent stand-alone store sometime in 2022.

Kardashian West has also hinted that she would like to expand into men’s basics and shapewear, but no date has been set.

In June, Kardashian West revealed that Skims would design the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear to be worn by Team USA athletes in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

