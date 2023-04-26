Skims Opens Dedicated Shop Inside Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship

Skims, the Los Angeles-based underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand, launched at Saks Fifth Avenue Wednesday. The partnership brings Skims further into retail.

Skims worked closely with Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger to design a dedicated shop inside the fifth floor of Saks New York. The space features Skims signature rounded-edged fixtures, inclusive mannequins and a shapewear wall.

To commemorate the launch, Skims also designed a visual installation on the main floor atrium of Saks New York with digital screens displaying a campaign of models wearing Seamless Sculpt shapewear walking across New York City’s bustling streets. The campaign was shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

Skims’ visual installation at Saks Fifth Avenue courtesy of Skims

Beginning Wednesday, Skims is available on Saks.com and in the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, with plans to open additional doors across the U.S., including Bal Harbour, Florida; Houston, and Boston, throughout the rest of the quarter. The product assortment features Skims’ signature collections, including Fits Everybody, Seamless Sculpt and Cotton, alongside Soft Lounge and Boyfriend styles.

A view of the Skims shop at Saks Fifth Avenue. courtesy of Skims.

“Launching at Saks Fifth Avenue is an exciting move into expanding Skims’ curated retail partnerships. Saks is an iconic fashion institution, and I’m thrilled Skims will now be available to its customers,” said Jens Grede, chief executive officer of Skims.

SZA is featured in Skims’ Fits Everybody Underwear campaign. Courtesy of Skims

Dayna Ziegler, senior vice president, general merchandise manager of women’s contemporary and modern ready-to-wear at Saks, added, “Our customers are always seeking the very best in fashion, and Skims offers an inclusive, innovative addition to our ever-growing assortment.”

In addition to Saks, Skims is also available at Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSense, Net-a-porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones.