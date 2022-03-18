Luxury Loungewear Brand Skin Worldwide Plans Men’s Expansion

Pretty soon men will be putting on Skin Worldwide.

The luxury innerwear and loungewear brand — which includes celebrity fans like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart — is expanding into men’s basics this fall, just in time for the holidays.

Pieces from Skin Worldwide. Courtesy Photo

“Our female customers tell us how jealous their men are that they get to wear Skin,” Susan Beischel, founder of the brand, told WWD. “I decided it was time to start building the Skin family.”

The news comes as other intimate apparel brands have recently made the move from women’s only innerwear and lingerie to men’s. Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Commando, Natori, Cosabella and Journelle are just a few. Kim Kardashian has hinted that her Skims brand will do the same.

But Skin’s chief executive officer Ken Sitomer said men’s is just the beginning. He said the New York-based firm would like to expand into license deals in the beauty, , accessories and home categories, as well.

Meanwhile, Skin’s own e-commerce business continues to grow.

Beischel — who launched the brand in 2003, making her first shipment a year later — said Skin began as a wholesale business. (The company currently sells to Net-a-porter, Selfridges, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Shopbop, Dillards and Goop, among others, including specialty boutiques around the world.) But these days, the majority of Skin’s revenues come from its website.

The founder said she’s not opposed to opening Skin brick-and-mortar stores, or other IRL Skin happenings in the future either — like the annual Cannes Film Festival Pajama Party, which Skin hosted last July.

“That’s my dream,” Beischel said. “To have the world feel comfortable in their skin.”