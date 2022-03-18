×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru Outlines Plans to Modernize Historic Jeweler

Business

De Beers’ Stephen Lussier on Diamonds, Dreams and the Economy of Desire

Men's

Welcome to Savile Row, Hollywood

Luxury Loungewear Brand Skin Worldwide Plans Men’s Expansion

The first assortment of men's drops in time for holiday 2022.

Skin Worldwide lingerie
Skin Worldwide makes luxury loungewear and lingerie, and will soon expand with an assortment of men's. Courtesy Photo

Pretty soon men will be putting on Skin Worldwide. 

The luxury innerwear and loungewear brand — which includes celebrity fans like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart — is expanding into men’s basics this fall, just in time for the holidays. 

Skin Worldwide loungewear
Pieces from Skin Worldwide. Courtesy Photo

“Our female customers tell us how jealous their men are that they get to wear Skin,” Susan Beischel, founder of the brand, told WWD. “I decided it was time to start building the Skin family.” 

The news comes as other intimate apparel brands have recently made the move from women’s only innerwear and lingerie to men’s. Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Commando, Natori, Cosabella and Journelle are just a few. Kim Kardashian has hinted that her Skims brand will do the same.

But Skin’s chief executive officer Ken Sitomer said men’s is just the beginning. He said the New York-based firm would like to expand into license deals in the beauty, footwear, accessories and home categories, as well.   

Meanwhile, Skin’s own e-commerce business continues to grow. 

Beischel — who launched the brand in 2003, making her first shipment a year later — said Skin began as a wholesale business. (The company currently sells to Net-a-porter, Selfridges, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Shopbop, Dillards and Goop, among others, including specialty boutiques around the world.) But these days, the majority of Skin’s revenues come from its website.

The founder said she’s not opposed to opening Skin brick-and-mortar stores, or other IRL Skin happenings in the future either — like the annual Cannes Film Festival Pajama Party, which Skin hosted last July. 

“That’s my dream,” Beischel said. “To have the world feel comfortable in their skin.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad