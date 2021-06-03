This week, contemporary loungewear fashion brand Sleeper has expanded into swimwear. Founded by former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa in 2014, the label has gained a cult following for its fashionable pajamas, breezy frocks and “Athpleasure” fashions.

“There is an irony in this concept, and we love it. Swimwear has become a logical continuation of the Athpleasure line since swimming is such a pleasant summer activity,” Varetsa told WWD. “You can also wear the swimsuit with leggings and pretend that you are the heroine of the movie ‘Flashdance.'”

The line includes a singular “Ariel” sporty maillot silhouette, $135 from XS to XL on the brand’s e-commerce, offered in two styles: one, with a detachable ruffled basque belt at the wait, the other, with ruffles on the straps. Both are offered in a playful palette of purple, orange, pink and classic black, and made from certified recycled polyamide (certified according to both the Global Recycling Standard and Oeko-Tex 100, with no environmentally hazardous chemicals used in production).