×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jackson Wiederhoeft Brings His Fantasy Touch to Ready-to-wear

Business

In Commercial Real Estate, Experience Matters

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Diesel to Show During Milan Women’s Fashion Week for First Time

Sloane Crosley to Release Two New Books

The writer is also working on her first full-length nonfiction book.

Sloane Crosley
Sloane Crosley Courtesy FSG

SHE’S BACK: Sloane Crosley’s first book in three years — “Cult Classic” — is due out in June and she has already inked a deal for the next one.

MCD, a Farrar, Straus and Giroux imprint, has already acquired the North American rights for “Grief Is for People.” That will be the author’s first full-length nonfiction piece. Due out in 2023, the book will delve into a burglary, the suicide of Crosley’s best friend and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

But first up is “Cult Classic,” the first book that the native New Yorker has published since 2018. Crosley’s writing life includes working as a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. Her work has previously earned the praise of Steve Martin, Colson Whitehead and David Sedaris. “Cult Classic” centers on a recently-engaged woman who finds herself running into old boyfriends downtown in New York City.

Crosley is in the process of pitching “Cult Classic” for adaptation to other media, but there isn’t anything specific to share at this stage of the game, according to a spokesperson for FSG, a division of Macmillan Publishers.

“Grief Is for Other People” is heavier than her typical coming-of-age tales such as “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” one of three collections of essays written by Crosley. The next book will start with her apartment being burgled in June 2019. A month later that becomes incidental after Crosley’s best friend and former boss dies by suicide a few days after they had dined together. And then there’s the pandemic.

The interwoven story covers the five Kübler-Ross stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. “Grief Is for People” is said to also include her signature wry humor and insights. It was acquired by her longtime editor Sean McDonald.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad