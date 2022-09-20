×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week

The spring 2023 collection conceived by the internal design studio was edited by stylist Tanya Jones.

Slowear RTW Spring 2023
Slowear RTW Spring 2023
Slowear RTW Spring 2023
Slowear RTW Spring 2023
Slowear RTW Spring 2023
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection.

Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district — an experiential space called Slowear 18, combining retail space with a mixology bar and café — chief executive officer Marco Bernardini said the company is testing what works best for the female lineup in terms of distribution and communication, acknowledging that the current most relevant market is Italy and there is little international exposure.

“We thought an event was a great start, the range has already received attention and I think it deserves to grow also communication-wise,” Bernardini said.

The lineup on show was a highly curated edit by stylist Tanya Jones, brought on board by the internal women’s design team led by Misa Tesic to distill their vision of urban gear injected with ease and practicality, the same applied to menswear, the company’s forte.

Earthy tones, best exemplified by ivory roomy pants cropped at the ankles and paired with poet-sleeved drop-shouldered coats, as well as fluid linen pantsuits trading blazers for elongated vests, mingled with sorbet-colored attire. A pea green woolen blazer in the same weight of crisp cotton was matched to linen pants in a slightly lighter shade, while a pleated A-line skirt paired with a voluminous utilitarian jacket was done in a light pink.

“The conversation with Misa revolved around the brand’s DNA and its expertise in menswear. We added a feminine touch, never tacky or too coy, it’s all about urban ladies, the ones seen strolling around Brera,” said Jones.

Asked to elaborate on prospects for the women’s range, Bernardini said it’s too early to predict sales volumes but he looks forward to 2023 to jumpstart a dedicated strategy.

An established menswear player, the Venice-based Slowear is parent to Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt casual shirts; Montedoro outerwear, and Officina Slowear accessories and footwear. As reported earlier this year, the company opened its third U.S. retail outpost but first in New York in NoHo.

