Snap Inc. and Darkstore are partnering with Adidas to pre-release a new model of the Originals sneaker in “Fashion 5 Ways,” a new Snapchat show debuting this Saturday. The move is the first product launch for the ephemeral social network’s programmatic content.

Inspired by Nineties running shoes, the kicks — Adidas’ Originals Falcon W sneaker — will be featured in the first episode of Thumb Candy Media’s “Fashion 5 Ways,” a series from the creators of one of Snapchat’s most popular shows, “Nail the Look.” The show features women exploring creative ways to wear fashion staples, like sneakers, and the first episode will be available in the app’s Discover page.

In addition, “Fashion 5 Ways’” audience will also be able to buy the shoe right from the show by just swiping up. This is the first time a Snap show has ever offered product purchases, though it’s not the first deal between Snap and a shoe company. The social network had a previous “shoe drop” with Nike in February, but that required a physical presence and Snapcode scanning.

This is the latest move in Snap’s bid to become an e-commerce hub, pushing social commerce via shopping from ads.

As a pre-release, Falcon W will be available exclusively to Snapchat’s “5 Ways” viewers in the app ahead of the official nationwide launch, at an unspecified later date. In addition, Adidas will place video ads to run within Saturday’s episode.

Darkstore will handle fulfillment and delivery to the U.S. by Sept. 6.