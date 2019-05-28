FORMAL PROCEEDINGS: After a four-day state visit to Japan, President Donald Trump and first lady Melanie Trump are expected back on U.S. soil this afternoon. Their trek allowed for a much-publicized championship sumo wrestling match and a trip to the golf course for the president and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Talk of trade, North Korea’s nuclear program and other weightier matters were front and center. But the main event was the first couple’s meeting with the new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne May 1. Trump became the first head of state to meet the new emperor and his wife, Empress Masako.

The first lady wore a white Carolina Herrera dress adorned with small cherry blossoms for the meeting with the emperor and empress. As always, she worked closely with her stylist Hervé Pierre, who is a designer in his own right. They are known to give great consideration to formal appearances, taking into account protocol, scheduling, etiquette, weather and other factors beyond fashion.

While Pierre worked for Carolina Herrera for many years before venturing out on his own, he has a track record of being democratic and practical in his selections for FLOTUS. She departed for Japan on Friday wearing a white Calvin Klein shirtdress with a postcard print.

For a visit to the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum, the first lady wore a navy Loro Piana jumpsuit with white piping, a navy belt and navy flats. She and her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe watched children draw sea animals that were scanned by a computer on the walls. Trump also autographed a few of the children’s drawings and added “Be Best!” according to a pool reporter. That slogan refers to her empowerment campaign geared for youngsters.

Later in the day, the two political spouses admired a pond with koi fish and took in a live floral presentation and a performance by master bamboo flutist Yosuke Ine, who wore an all-black ensemble with martial arts pads. He described his look as “New Age samurai fashion” to a pool reporter.

The first lady also packed a Dries Van Noten look for the trip.