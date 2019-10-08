Sneaker Con is returning to Los Angeles later this year, and Aleali May is coming along with a new collaboration.

May, an emerging stylist-model-street-style draw who is going on half-a-million Instagram followers is releasing her first and limited collection of apparel and accessories in collaboration with Sneaker Con, which will be selling it exclusively.

The event will be held in Anaheim, Calif., over the first weekend in December, with one-day tickets going for $25 and two-day passes for $40. With more than 10,000 attendees expected, that puts estimated revenue from strictly ticket sales from the event at around $250,000, on the low end.

Sneaker Con is being coproduced with IMG, the sprawling agency and management company under even bigger parent company Endeavor, with Sneaker Con noting this year’s event is part of a “long-term strategic partnership to expand and enhance the Sneaker Con experience globally.” Sneaker Con previously worked with IMG on its May event in Mainland China, which the company says sold out in two minutes. Last year IMG also helped the company launch its digital platform and a related app, so the partnership marks a longer-term commitment.

Tim Pernetti, executive vice president of Endeavor properties, including IMG, said the company is working “to enhance the event experience with new collaborations, talent, programming and brands.”

“Seeing the limitless potential of Sneaker Con, we knew it was well-positioned to become the next big thing in global sneaker, streetwear and lifestyle culture — living at the intersection of worlds we know well: entertainment, sports, music and fashion,” Pernetti added.

As for why sneaker culture continues to thrive, Sneaker Con cofounder Alan Vinogradov pointed to the “community and culture that exists behind it.”

“Most trends are typically driven by a moment or press; they don’t necessarily have communities that are developed around them,” Vinogradov added. “People are passionate about sneakers — the stories behind the shoes and how they’re acquired. Now, there are trends within the sneaker business, but as a whole it’s still only getting started.”

The L.A. event will of course include lots and lots of sneakers for sale, trade and authentication, but also some new experiences for attendees. There will be sessions dubbed “Sneaker Conversations,” where guests will discuss — what else — sneakers, but also participate in audience Q&As. A full-court basketball game is also scheduled, with unnamed special guests set to take part in a dunk contest and a three-point contest. Customization will be expanded, too, with a competition and professional sneaker customizers offering services for free.

For More, See:

Sneaker Influencers Predict What’s Next for Footwear Market

Asked & Answered: The Collectors at Sneaker Con 2017

Fashion Is Looking at Footwear Market Share