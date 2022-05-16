Snipes Appoints Rich Foster Chief Marketing Officer

Snipes is expanding its leadership team in the U.S.

The German sneaker retailer on Monday revealed the appointment of Rich Foster as chief marketing officer to lead Snipes’ integrated marketing team.

Foster joins Snipes from Epic Records, where he most recently served as vice president of marketing and led digital and traditional marketing campaigns for artists including Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Giveon and 21 Savage, who had a viral-led digital activation that helped propel his album “I Am > I Was” (pronounced I Am Greater Than I Was) to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Prior to Epic, he worked at Warner Media, helped reignite the Sean John brand at Combs Enterprises and joined Exposure, where he put together award-winning campaigns for Adidas, Uniqlo and New Era, among other brands.

At Snipes, Foster will oversee marketing, community impact, creative innovation and the brand’s social media initiatives, and will be responsible for executing and developing creative marketing strategies. He will report to Snipes’ U.S. president Jim Bojko.

“Foster will be a critical element of our growing executive team, driving creative strategies that truly connect with our loyal consumer base and support, empower and celebrate our communities,” said Bojko in a statement. “Foster’s background and proven track record in music and entertainment, coupled with his keen understanding of sneaker and streetwear culture will make him an integral part of shaping the future of Snipes as we continue to innovate.”

Snipes has been ramping up its operations in the U.S. since 2020, when the company took its 2.0 concept to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The retailer doubled down on Brooklyn the following year, opening a storefront in the Crown Heights neighborhood with a museum dedicated to the Nike Dunk, a big push for Nike in the last year and going forward.

Snipes operates 300 U.S.-based stores and digital properties.