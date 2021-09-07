Snoop Dogg Tapped as New Face of G-Star Raw

Snoop Dogg is embarking on a new initiative in the fashion world.

The rapper has signed as the new face of denim brand G-Star Raw, where he appears in the brand’s new “Hardcore Denim” campaign.

The cheeky campaign is a reimagined take on Snoop Dogg’s song “Say It Witcha Booty,” where he raps about the brand’s new denim collection while modeling some of G-Star Raw’s pieces.

G-Star Raw describes the campaign as merging its “hardcore Denim philosophy with Snoop [Dogg’s] signature blend of humor, style and backside appreciation.”

Snoop Dogg for G-Star Raw. Courtesy

“I’m teaming up with G-Star Raw because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We are both masters of our craft — leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

Gwenda van Vliet, the chief marketing officer at G-Star Raw also said in a statement: “Snoop Dogg is a true original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously reinventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”

Snoop Dogg has collaborated with other fashion brands throughout his career and made a foray into the industry with a streetwear collection created with Joyrich. His business ventures, however, lie more in the cannabis industry where he runs his brand Leafs by Snoop and cofounded an investment fund, called Casa Verde Capital, where he has invested in various cannabis start-ups.

