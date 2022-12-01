Snoop Dogg and Family Featured in Skims Holiday Campaign

Skims, the solutions-oriented brand of underwear, loungewear and shapewear launched a holiday campaign on Thursday featuring Snoop Dogg and his wife, children and grandchildren. In the ads, they are modeling Skims’ fleece sleep sets and Skims Cozy Collection.

The campaign, shot and directed by artist and photographer Donna Trope, appears across digital and social platforms.

Snoop Dogg and his family follow Skims’ Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert family campaign from 2021.

The rapper appears along with his wife, Shante Broadus, and their three children — sons Cordell and Corde Broadus and daughter Cori Broadus — and five grandchildren.

Snoop Dogg and his family in the Skims holiday campaign.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims holiday campaign. It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” Snoop Dogg said. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching Skims this holiday season.”

Snoop Dogg has been working on his own projects lately, too — last month, he launched a pet accessories and apparel line called Snoop Doggie Doggs, through a licensing agreement with Little Earth Productions.

Skims, which was cofounded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, sells its products through Skims.com, as well as retailers such as Nordstrom, Selfridges, Ssense, Net-a-porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Dones.