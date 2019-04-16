MILAN — Social media continues to drive the growth of emerging Italian brands.

According to a research developed by Launchmetrics in collaboration with global fashion search platform Lyst, Chiara Ferragni Collection, Palm Angels and GCDS are the labels leading the pack of the most appreciated Italian brands online.

In particular, analyzing more than one million fashion product searches made at more than 12,000 multibrand online stores in the first three months of the year, Lyst identified the 10 most popular new Italian brands. Then, Launchmetrics used its algorithm to define these brands’ media impact value and the factors which contributed to their success.

According to Lyst, Palm Angels is the new Italian brand most searched online, followed by GCDS and Chiara Ferragni Collection.

However, the analysis conducted by Launchmestrics highlights that Chiara Ferragni Collection was the label generating more buzz in the first three months of 2019. The brand founded by digital queen Chiara Ferragni registered a media impact value of $10.9 million and 94.8 percent of that was generated through social media, in particular with the brand’s directly operated platforms.

Palm Angels scored a media impact value of $6.3 million, a consequence of a balanced combination between online and social media activities. The extended coverage on digital media boosted the buzz generated around the brand and it was followed by owned media and by influencers and celebrities. In particular, rapper French Montana was the creator of the most successful Instagram post dedicated to Palm Angels, which generated media impact value of $325,000.

In the period ending March 31, GCDS registered a media impact value of $6.1 million. Of this, 79.3 percent was generated through social media, in particular thanks to the contribution of influencers and celebrities.

In the top 10 chart, GCDS is followed by Giada Benincasa, Attico, Alanui, Erika Cavallini, Blazé Milano, Vivetta and Emanuele Bicocchi.