Social Studies: Week of May 25

The @CFDA and @voguemagazine Fashion Fund's A Common Thread has named 44 grant recipients.⁣ ⁣ Prabal Gurung, Rodarte’s Mulleavy sisters, Emily Adams Bode, LaQuan Smith, and Telfar Clemens were among those awarded in the first-round selections. ⁣ ⁣ “The goal was to help companies that are viable and have the chance to ride everything out,” said CFDA chairman Tom Ford in an interview with WWD. “A key factor was, is this a viable business, is this a brand or a retailer that warrants support? As sad as it is, it doesn’t make sense to support businesses that are ultimately going to fail. The money is there to try to help people who have viable businesses.”⁣ ⁣ But not all recipients are fashion brands. Fine jewelers Anna Sheffield and Gorga Fehren (Eva Fehren) received grants, as did Ahlem Eyewear and Gigi Burris Millinery.⁣ ⁣ “There is no perfect way to do it,” Ford observed of the selection process, noting the considerable “heartache’” involved in the various elimination rounds.⁣ ⁣ Not surprisingly, committee members found those who submitted the most thorough proposals the most impressive candidates. “Some people gave us very detailed business plans, and those plans were given more weight than those from people who wrote two or three lines that seemed less organized – ‘I need to pay my rent.’”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley