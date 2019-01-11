It’s in the jeans.

Los Angles-based Socialite Clothing is expanding its offering by launching a denim range.

“We have always had great tops, super soft knits, and a strong dress business. The one missing element to complete the look was the denim,” owner and creative director Stephanie Kleinjan said. “Now we have completed the uniform.”

The assortment is priced from $89 to $178 with Kleinjan tapping Eero Gathers — a veteran of the category with stints at Ksubi, Genetic Denim and Seven For All Mankind — to head up the design.

Sized from 22 to 32, the range is made up of 11 jean fits, including a retro, baggy Nineties style, high-waisted versions with slim leg or straight leg options and a barrel fit style. The assortment is completed with two short styles and two jacket styles, one with cut-off sleeves and a boyfriend oversize style. The brand chose to go tonal with the logo, embroidering it in a denim thread on the back belt loop of the jean rather then a traditional denim patch.

According to Kleinjan, price was a key component when developing the collection. “With a void in the mid-hundred-dollar range, we challenged ourselves to design, develop and deliver premium denim,” she said. “We chose our fabric mills by quality and consistency, which are top of the line, and then we dedicated an entire year to perfecting fit and details. We kept our team small and tight so our budget could be focused on the product development.“ The founder projected $2 million in sales for the first year of the new denim range.

The collection had a soft launch through the brand’s e-commerce arm in November and the first delivery, stocked at 120 retail channels, is shipping now.