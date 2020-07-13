Sofia Wylie, the 16-year-old actress and dancer, has signed with IMG Models.

The agency will represent Wylie in beauty and fashion, while looking to expand her exposure in the industries through global endorsements.

“I’ve always had a passion for the arts so this next chapter in my career was inevitable,” Wylie said in an exclusive statement. “I have an incredible team around me that has allowed to me grow freely as a performer, so taking my talents to the world of modeling feels natural.”

The actress, who’s represented by United Talent Agency, is a new generation Disney darling. She’s perhaps best known for starring in Gen Z’s version of “High School Musical,” the reboot on Disney+. She has also starred in the network’s web series “Shook” and appeared in “Andi Mack,” which was her first major role. In film, she had a lead in the family-friendly “Back of the Net.” And like many past Disney stars, she also performs, making her music debut with “Side by Side.” The song is from the animated feature “Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts.”

Along the way, she’s garnered over 10 million social media followers, with 7.7 million of them on TikTok. She has close to 200 million likes on the video sharing social network, where she often showcases her dancing.

“IMG has encouraged me to continue exploring the diverse nature of my talents,” Wylie continued. “And I feel honored and humbled to start this next chapter with the team at IMG Models.”