Sofia Wylie Gets Whimsical in Tulle Feathered Gown for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere

Sofia Wylie made a whimsical appearance in a feathered tulle gown at the Los Angeles premiere of “The School for Good and Evil.”
The Netflix-original film’s debut was celebrated at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday. Wylie arrived in a Nicole and Felicia Couture pale yellow gown from the brand’s spring 2022 evening collection.
The gown was minimally decorated in a flock of feathers, and fanned throughout the bodice. She wore diamond drop earrings and accessorized rings for the star-studded premiere.
Fellow costars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Anne Caruso also attended the film premiere. Theron went with an all-black Dior collared shirt and an open-slit maxiskirt, and “Scandal” alum Kerry Washington looked to Ralph Lauren’s green cropped polo, paired with a ruched, long-trained skirt.
The film is now streaming on Netflix, and is based on the fairy-tale novel by Soman Chainani that stars Wylie as “Agatha,” a student at the enchanted school.