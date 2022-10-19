Sofia Wylie Gets Whimsical in Tulle Feathered Gown for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere

Sofia Wylie made a whimsical appearance in a feathered tulle gown at the Los Angeles premiere of “The School for Good and Evil.”

The Netflix-original film’s debut was celebrated at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday. Wylie arrived in a Nicole and Felicia Couture pale yellow gown from the brand’s spring 2022 evening collection.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Sofia Wylie attends the premiere of Netflix ’s The School for Good and Evil at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

The gown was minimally decorated in a flock of feathers, and fanned throughout the bodice. She wore diamond drop earrings and accessorized rings for the star-studded premiere.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Sofia Wylie attends the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Fellow costars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Anne Caruso also attended the film premiere. Theron went with an all-black Dior collared shirt and an open-slit maxiskirt, and “Scandal” alum Kerry Washington looked to Ralph Lauren’s green cropped polo, paired with a ruched, long-trained skirt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Sophia Anne Caruso attend the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

The film is now streaming on Netflix, and is based on the fairy-tale novel by Soman Chainani that stars Wylie as “Agatha,” a student at the enchanted school.