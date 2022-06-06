×
Soho Home Expanding to West Hollywood and Notting Hill

The lifestyle retail business that grew out of the private clubs is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint.

The Soho Home store in New
The Soho Home store in New York's Meatpacking District opened in 2021. Courtesy/Nick Glimenakis

Soho Home, Soho House’s luxury interior design and home furnishings business that allows customers to replicate the look and feel of the private members clubs, is expanding.

Adding to locations in New York’s Meatpacking District and London’s Kings Road, Soho Home will open this summer on Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill and Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, the first West Coast outpost.

Soho.Home.Studio Westbourne Grove will be a 7,779-square-foot space next to Electric House, where both members and non-members can book a consultation with the design team, shop furniture and home accessories, as well as artworks from M.A.H. Gallery.

Soho.Home.Studio Melrose Avenue will be a 9,308-square-foot, two-story space in West Hollywood’s Design District, near the newly opened Holloway House on Holloway Drive.

Soho Home also has its own e-commerce site, selling everything from its $3,495 contemporary oak four-poster Loretta bed, to $420 silk pajamas, the $5,195 Juliana chandelier from the DUMBO House, to the Barwell crystal glassware that started the retail channel in 2016.

The Soho Home business is part of Membership Collective Group’s global portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, The Line and Saguaro hotels in North America.

Like many shelter brands, Soho Home has been growing during the pandemic, with sales up 150 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to MCG.

“Our Soho.Home.Studios draw on what our members love, being able to bring the look of Soho House home,” said Andrew Carnie, president of MCG, in a statement. “We’ve been delighted to see the positive reaction the sites we opened in London and New York last year have received. These two new locations reflect our confidence in the strength of our aspirational home and interiors business.”

FOR MORE ON SOHO HOUSE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Soho House Joining In the IPO Club

Soho House Opening Hotel in West Hollywood

Soho House Paris to Open in Time for Fashion Week

