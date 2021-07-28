ROMAN HOLIDAY: Soho House is finally landing in Italy.

The global members club is inaugurating its first Italian location in the Italian capital. Soho House Rome, which will open its doors in the fall, will be located in the up-and-coming San Lorenzo district. Bombed during World War II, the neighborhood, which is located north of the Termini railway station, recently has become the Roman go-to place for vibrant nightlife.

Soho House Rome, which will be followed by a location in Milan’s Brera district, will feature bedrooms as well as long-staying apartments and will be open every day for members and their guests.

Along with managing several houses across the U.S. and the U.K., Soho House is expanding its presence in continental Europe. It operates locations in Mykonos, Greece; Berlin; Istanbul; Barcelona, and Amsterdam. In the Middle East, the company is present in Jaffa, while it operates units in Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Earlier this months, Soho House’s parent company Membership Collective Group raised $420 million in an initial public offering of 30 million shares.

See also from WWD:

A First Look at L.A.’s Soho Warehouse, Soho House’s Newest Outpost

CEO Talks: Nick Jones of Soho House

Soho House Names Chief Commercial Officer