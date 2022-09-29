Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look.

The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.

For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.

Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Solange Knowles, Queen Latifah, Kristin Davis, Gwendoline Christie and others.

Solange Knowles is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York City. GC Images

Knowles wrote the original score for “Play Time,” which includes choreography by Gianna Reisen and costumes by Alejandro Gómez Paloma. The ballet will include a cast of 10 dancers dressed in head-to-toe pinstripes made up of more than 800,000 Swarovski crystals.

Reisen spoke to WWD about working with Knowles on “Play Time,” saying, “[Solange and I] connected on our love for jazz. She decided to take a jazzy element and kind of twist it and make something new that nobody has ever heard of. I feel like there’s nothing like it made before, it’s very unique.”

In a statement, Knowles explained her intentions behind the score.

“After experimenting with new musical sounds and compositions the past few years, I’m really excited to premier this new work alongside Gianna’s vision,” Knowles said. “The piece really expresses a journey of power and vulnerability, two conversations that I really try to center in all of my practices. Dance has been such an important beacon of expression for me, and to work with the New York City Ballet on this feels like a beautiful home for this new work.”