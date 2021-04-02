Sneaker website Sole Retriever has launched an app that brings aspects of its website to mobile for an enhanced experience.

Founded in 2018 and incorporated and relaunched in late 2019, Sole Retriever updates readers on the latest sneaker releases and raffles alongside original content centered on sneaker collecting.

The app, which is $4.99 a month, has been in development since November and allows users to search and sign up for sneaker raffles with fewer steps. New users can add their info to their profile and autofill to raffles without having to reenter the same details every time.

They can also filter the raffles according to region, if the raffle is online, in-store, on social media or via an app, if the retailer will ship the sneaker and if a raffle is closed, all for a better chance at winning. Users can also see how much a sneaker is trading for on StockX when viewing particular models. In addition, the app keeps track of the raffles users have already entered and archives past launches.

The company said its app has about 25,000 people on the waitlist who can share the link to increase their position on the list for a faster entry.

Sole Retriever has a monthly readership of about 200,000 people.