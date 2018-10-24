COMIC RELIEF: Somerset House is bringing print to life with its latest exhibition, “Good Grief, Charlie Brown” which opens its doors on Oct. 25 and runs until March 3.

Spanning two floors, the show highlights George M. Schulz’s cartoons and impact on contemporary culture. On display are more than 80 original illustrations, first-edition comic books and vintage sweaters featuring iconic “Peanuts” screen prints on loan from Kim Jones, Dior’s artistic director.

Elsewhere, there are large-scale comic strips plastered on the walls of the exhibition, while personal belongings of the artist, such as Schulz’s favorite drawing tools, are showcased.

Contemporary artists also speak to the enduring power of the comic in a video screened upstairs in the cinema room. Issues such as feminism, mental health and friendship are highlighted.

Browns Fashion has gone nuts for Charlie Brown, with the retailer launching an exclusive capsule collection of items relating to the Fifties comic, including a skateboard — the comic book character’s preferred mode of transportation — that retails at 85 pounds.

Other items include tote bags, a stainless-steel flask, and a selection of notebooks with original illustrations as well as contemporary interpretations of the cartoon characters.