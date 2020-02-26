Arielle Charnas‘ popular Something Navy brand in May will open its first store, a 2,000-square-foot unit at 379 Bleecker Street in Manhattan.

Launched as a fashion blog a decade ago, Charnas has parlayed her personal style and personal life into a brand with a community of more than one million followers, who can’t seem to get enough of videos of Charnas and her husband Brandon raising their two young daughters.

Charnas in 2017 launched Something Navy x Treasure and Bond, the Nordstrom nameplate, with sales reaching $1 million in less than 24 hours. Something Navy released in September 2018 another collection through Nordstrom that created so much demand, the retailer’s web site crashed, but not before selling more than $4.4 million worth of products in the first day. Nordstrom Inc. president Pete Nordstrom, following the second drop, said the retailer’s two most successful launches for any brand were with Something Navy.

With Something Navy’s licensing deal ending in November, Charnas has been focusing on building a stand-alone lifestyle brand. A $10 million funding round last year valued Something Navy at close to $45 million, with Silas Chou’s Vanterra Capital fund reportedly participating in the round. Matt Scanlan, cofounder and chief executive officer of Naadam cashmere, was hired as interim chief executive officer to help grow Something Navy as an independent e-commerce business.

Charnas has developed a recognizable style that mixes high and low trends and classic looks. The Something Navy web site features items such as a red bouclé fitted blazer, $149; faux-fur Teddy coat, $199; cold-shouldered sweater dress, $119, and slouchy crewneck sweater, $89. After establishing apparel, future categories could include accessories, home decor, children’s wear and beauty.