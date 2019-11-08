Something Navy, the online platform created by influencer Arielle Charnas, is in the market for a ghost writer.

The 10-year-old brand has posted a number of job listings on its LinkedIn page, including ones for an art director, associate vice president of content operations, director of growth and CRM, and a UI UX designer. Most interesting, though, is the fact that Charnas is hiring a freelance ghost writer.

“You will create all written content for the web site, from long-form articles to Instagram stories,” reads Something Navy’s ghost writer job description, posted four days ago. “You will be writing articles based on topics like health + wellness, living, entertainment, news, work & motherhood, fashion and beauty. This person will help shape and guide how Something Navy and its impact can grow into those spaces, delivering on those promises with fresh content, tools and discussion every day and creating great context and articles.”

Ghost writing is a common practice in the fashion and beauty industries, though it’s rare to see an influencer, whose brand is predicated on maintaining a transparent and genuine relationship with her followers, searching for a ghost writer on a public platform.

A member of the Something Navy team did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Something Navy searches for talented, goal-oriented professionals who live and breathe the brand and thrive in a flexible and changing work environment and can adapt to anything,” the job description continues. “Our team of innovators have enabled us to continue to grow and expand. We encourage an entrepreneurial spirit while empowering our employees to be independent and creative in whatever they do to achieve success.”

