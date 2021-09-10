Something Navy, Ba&sh Team Up on Capsule Collection

×
The collection includes three boot styles for fall.

Something Navy, Ba&sh Shoe Collection
Arielle Charnas wears pieces from Ba&sh Courtesy

Something Navy is embarking on its latest partnership.

The fashion label created by influencer Arielle Charnas is teaming up with French fashion brand Ba&sh for a capsule collection comprised of three boot styles for the fall.

“Ba&sh has been a longtime partner of mine and not only do I love working with them, my audience loves the brand as well,” Charnas said. “For years I have been proud to style and recommend my favorite Ba&sh ready-to-wear and accessories to my followers, so when the opportunity presented itself to collaborate on product, I didn’t hesitate. As brands, we share many values and one of them is to create beautiful, feminine and wearable fashion and our boot capsule is exactly that.”

Ba&sh leveraged three of its bestselling styles — the Caitlin, Comy and Cerra shoes — for the collection and collaborated with Charnas to add unique design elements. The Comy is a white combat boot style priced at $445; the Caitlin is a black suede, ankle-high boot with floral embroidery priced at $425, and the Cerra is a heeled, brown suede knee-length boot priced at $540.

Something Navy, Ba&sh Shoe Collection
The Ba&sh x Something Navy Caitlin boot. Courtesy

Something Navy has collaborated with several brands since its launch in July 2020, including with A Pea in the Pod, Honeydew Intimates and Cheree Berry Paper. Charnas explained that these partnerships are a critical component of the Something Navy brand and help offer customers products in categories that the brand has yet to enter.

“Collaborating on product with key brand partners is a strategic initiative for Something Navy, and personally one of my favorite parts of my job right now,” she said. “While I love promoting and curating a brand’s existing merchandise, codesigning product takes a partnership to the next level and makes everything feel really 360.”

Charnas started Something Navy in 2009 as a style blog and has evolved it into a fashion and lifestyle brand. She previously teamed with Nordstrom on several Something Navy apparel collections before creating her own stand-alone fashion brand. Something Navy has two boutiques in New York City.

Prior to launching the fashion brand, Charnas was embroiled in controversy over the handling of her positive COVID-19 diagnosis at the beginning of the pandemic, when she used personal connections to get a COVID-19 test and traveled to the Hamptons instead of following the quarantine mandates in place for those with the virus. She later apologized for her actions in an Instagram post and video.

The Ba&sh x Something Navy capsule collection is available to purchase at Ba&sh and Something Navy stores and websites.

Lisa Rinna Teams With Daughters Amelia and Delilah for Beauty Brand 

Jennifer Aniston Launches Beauty Brand 

A Closer Look at Lily Collins’ Wedding Dress 

