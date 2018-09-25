Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind the popular fashion blog and social channels Something Navy, had a “wildly successful” launch of her collection exclusively at Nordstrom on Monday, according to a Nordstrom spokeswoman. The brand was so popular it crashed the site in the first hour, which was quickly remedied.

Many customers complained online that they weren’t able to buy what they put in their shopping bag since the site crashed, and once it was back online Nordstrom had sold out of the items.

The introduction followed the successful launch of the Treasure & Bond x Something Navy capsule collection last fall. That capsule was estimated to have racked up sales of about $1 million in less than 24 hours, as reported.

On Monday, Something Navy sales beat expectations, according to the spokeswoman. Among the best sellers were a v-neck slouchy pullover, which was available in five colors for $79; the double-breasted topper coat in check pattern for $139, and the teddy coat, available in two colors, blue and tan, for $149. The tan sold out Monday and the blue is still available in large and XXL.

Charnas will make an appearance at Nordstrom’s Yorkdale store in Toronto Wednesday and then will travel to Dallas for an appearance at Nordstrom NorthPark on Friday. The retailer will introduce additional deliveries in November and December. The collection, which is sold in select Nordstrom locations and at nordstrom.com, is offered in sizes 00 to 18.

On her Instagram page, Charnas apologized to her 1.1 million followers for the site crashing. “Sometimes things happen that you can’t control.….I’m sorry if you weren’t able to get what you were hoping for. We are learning from each and every launch and trying to better ourselves in every way possible.”