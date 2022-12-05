Arielle Charnas Talks Something Navy‘s ‘Every Occasion’ Scented Candle Collaboration With Literie

Just in time for the holiday season, Arielle Charnas‘ Something Navy is leaning into the cozy aesthetic with the recent release of a signature candle, Something Scented.

The Literie x Something Navy “Something Scented” candle. COURTESY OF LITERIE X SOMETHING NAVY

The founder of lifestyle brand Something Navy collaborated with luxury candle brand Literie on the signature candle. Infused with notes of sandalwood and magnolia, the scent is intended to represent the essence of Charnas’ Something Navy brand.

“Something Scented represents luxury and comfort. It is the ultimate go-to sleek candle to enhance any room and make a statement with its chic looks and inviting smell,” Charnas told WWD, saying that the inspiration for the specific notes came from her personal favorite aromas.

The Something Scented candle is designed in a glass jar and filled with slow-burning wax, with both the glass and wax in Charnas’ signature Something Navy brand’s deep blue color.

According to Charnas, the Something Scented candle is intended to be used anytime, but especially in the moments that call for some rest and relaxation.

“Something Scented was created for any and every occasion,” she said. “It is perfect for a cozy Saturday night in with your friends or a quiet Sunday morning enjoying some R&R by yourself. The candle establishes a beautiful ambiance — exactly what we were hoping.”

Charnas, who currently has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, first launched Something Navy as a style blog in 2009. It has since expanded to a clothing line, which features womenswear, kids’ apparel, accessories, swimwear and homeware.

According to the lifestyle brand’s founder, the reason for collaborating with Literie was because of the belief that their brands closely aligned in aesthetics.

“I have personally been a fan of Literie’s since I discovered them,” said Charnas. “I love the chic and simplistic design of their candles and the variety of different scent notes they offer. Our brand aesthetics are very aligned as well, so it made the design process essentially seamless.”

Founder and CEO of Literie, Erica Werber, sees the collaboration with Charnas as an ideal match.

“I originally created Literie to preserve the scents of memorable times in my life, beginning with New York City,” Werber said. “As the brand has evolved and grown we’ve looked for exciting partners that match this feeling, so we were thrilled when we found out Arielle Charnas of Something Navy was a fan of the brand. As a fellow female founder, New Yorker, and trailblazer in the influencer world, creating a candle for her signature scent was an ideal collaboration between our two brands.”

The Something Scented candle is available exclusively on Literie.com and retails for $45.