“Somewhere” launches today, a new essentials line designed for circularity from the New Zealand-based designer and team behind Maggie Marilyn.

Maggie Marilyn was founded in 2016 by Maggie Hewitt on the premise of “making a difference in an industry that I believe is ready for change,” as Hewitt told WWD. Since then, stockists such as Net-a-porter, Moda Operandi and Shopbop have signed on.

However, “Somewhere,” which is named after the designer’s childhood home, will launch only direct-to-consumer to carry that belief forward. Dedicating two years to fabric development, every item in the Somewhere line is made of 100-percent pure fibers being either a majority New Zealand merino wool, cotton or Econyl regenerated nylon.

The collection includes blazers, cardigans, turtlenecks, singlets, T-shirts, hoodies and jeans, most of which are pure fiber and none of which are blended with any synthetics.

“The intention is for every piece to be recycled,” said Hewitt, who is already looking to include a take-back program in 2021 as part of a broader sustainability plan.

There are no prints, as Hewitt said, it’s “either black or white,” and keeping it very simple will allow for optimal circularity and traceability at present.

With the designer going directly to the farm sources, there is visibility into the entire value chain, including growing, spinning, weaving, dyeing and manufacturing.

Although even the luxury mainline is built with a sustainable ethos, Hewitt said Somewhere (which she refers to as a “laboratory” for testing circular ideas) is “really where I want the mainline to go as well.”

Taking it a step further with Somewhere meant doing so without compromising quality. “Somewhere is still exactly the same quality,” reiterated Hewitt, adding that the collection will appeal to a “much broader audience” with a competitive price point that ranges from around $40 for a T-shirt or $400 for a blazer, compared to up to $1,400 for a blazer from the mainline.

And as for opting out of synthetic blends this time around. “It’s so great how much our customer challenges us,” she said, describing a time when her mainline introduced recycled polyester to the arrival of customer inquiries via direct messages on Instagram. Hewitt is thinking about all of that, even selling Guppy bags (to capture microfiber and microplastic waste during wash) on the Maggie Marilyn web site.

With Somewhere, Hewitt hopes to “build more value into the garment.”

