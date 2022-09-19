×
Sonia Rykiel Opens Pop-up at Hudson Yards

The shop will be open until January.

Sonia Rykiel will open a pop-up
Sonia Rykiel will open a pop-up at Hudson Yards in New York. courtesy shot

Sonia Rykiel will open its first U.S. pop-up store at New York’s Hudson Yards on Monday.

The 900-square-foot retail footprint will showcase Rykiel Forever, a fresh reinterpretation of the brand’s knitwear, including its signature stripes and sweaters, Velvet Strauss, styles that combine rhinestones and velvet, and Mai ’68, the fall 2022 collection.

The Hudson Yard boutique combines the brand’s design legacy with a future-forward spin. Wallpaper inspired by the books in Rykiel’s original stores is used. There is also a red vinyl archway around the entrance portal as an homage to the red walls and ceilings in the original Saint-German store in Paris.

The pop-up features antique furniture and has neon window displays inspired by the colors of the season.

Last year, G-III Apparel Group acquired Sonia Rykiel.

“We are thrilled to come back to New York where the brand has a long-standing history. Hudson Yards allows us to reintroduce Sonia Rykiel to a new, modern, spirited area which appeals to New Yorkers and visitors alike,” said Roland Herlory, chief executive officer of Sonia Rykiel.

The shop will remain open until January. A second pop-up will open in Paris on Sept. 26 at 18 Rue Royale.

