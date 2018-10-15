The yearlong celebration of Sonia Rykiel’s 50th anniversary continues with another special project: Generous Sweaters.

Creative director Julie de Libran thought that a capsule collection of sweaters with charitable causes was apropos to celebrate the queen of knits’ golden anniversary. De Libran enlisted a group of international, influential women to design a limited-edition sweater, the proceeds of which will go to a charity of their choosing. The group includes actresses Kirsten Dunst, Sofia Boutella and Kristin Scott Thomas; architect Kazuyo Sejima; model and activist Liya Kebede; artist Langley Fox and ballet dancer and artistic director of the Korean National Ballet Sue-Jin Kang. The charities include La Maison des Femmes, Planned Parenthood, Ving, Hope & Home for Children, Le Refuge, Lemlem Foundation, Okaeri-Gohan Shokun and the Children’s Hospital of Seoul National University.

“These extraordinary women have been much involved in the creative process, each talent has given her precious time to this charity-driven sweater capsule,” said de Libran. “I’m thankful they jumped into this initiative, focusing on charities helping women around the globe. It means a lot in 2018.”

The global launch of the capsule for Sonia Rykiel stores is Nov. 5. In the U.S., 10 Corso Como in New York will carry the collection from Oct. 11-24. Other retailers globally include, Corso Como in Milan, LOTTE in Seoul, Lane Crawford in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Tasoni in Zurich and Pfuller in Frankfurt.