See the Official Trailer and Movie Poster For ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’

Luca Guadagnino’s documentary on Salvatore Ferragamo is gearing up for a fall 2022 release.

Sony Pictures Classics on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer and movie poster for “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” The poster features the fashion icon’s Calipso stiletto, introduced in 1956, while the trailer references the designer’s journey and many of the figures — Martin Scorsese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin — who are featured in the documentary.

The film traces Ferragamo’s artistic journey, from his childhood in Bonito, early days as an apprentice shoemaker in Naples, experience owning the Hollywood Boot Shop in California, and return to Italy to found his namesake company in Florence. “Salvatore” includes exclusive archival images and stories from the members of the Ferragamo family, and first-person narration by Michael Stuhlbarg.

“I had worked for a major establishment and mastered the art of shoemaking,” says Stuhlbarg, speaking as Ferragamo, in the trailer. “I felt I was ready to open a shop of my own. I was 12 years old. If I went to America, I could learn their tricks. I began to dream.”

Sony acquired “Salvatore” shortly ahead of its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. Following the premiere, Guadagnino went on to direct the Ferragamo’s spring 2021 ad campaign,

Movie poster for “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” Courtesy of Sony Classics

