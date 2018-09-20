CLEANING HOUSE: Sophia Amoruso will sell more than 200 pieces from her personal collection of vintage and designer clothes, shoes and accessories on Friday via the app Basic Space.

The app works with influencers, entrepreneurs, designers and other creatives to sell pieces from their personal closets in addition to new product from brands, pitching its marketplace as a space for a more curated selection coming directly from tastemakers.

Friday’s sale is not Amoruso’s first time selling through the app (and she’s also made personal purchases for herself), but the assortment reflects the largest collection she’s made available through Basic Space. The more than 200 items include a Givenchy choker, white leather ankle boots from Gucci, Gucci backpack, Hermès silk scarf and Delfina Delettrez engagement ring. Of that last piece, Amoruso said in a prepared statement that the ring is “gorgeous but no longer has a place in my life.”

Amoruso, who founded online retailer Nasty Gal and more recently started the digital media firm Girlboss, originally launched Nasty Gal as an eBay shop selling vintage. The endeavor was born out of her own love for vintage.

“Vintage has history. It’s mysterious. It has character. It’s sustainable. It can be very cheap,” Amoruso went on to say in a statement. “And it takes a good hunt to find it, so wearing a great piece of vintage has always given me a sense of pride. It’s something that’s much harder to curate than curating from, say, a trade show. I have stopped wearing as much vintage because, as they say, ‘Don’t get high from your own supply.’”

Amoruso’s Basic Space offering joins pieces from other sellers on the app, such as LPA founder Lara Pia Arrobio, Caroline Vreeland and Sporty & Rich founder and former head of creative for Kith Women Emily Oberg, among others.

Basic Space was founded by chief executive officer Jesse Lee, who is also the founder of marketing firm dFm, and is backed by a group of private investors. The company said it expects to make a formal announcement on outside funding for Basic Space this year.