UNLIKELY PAIR: Sophia Webster has become synonymous with all things girly — her shoes come complete with butterfly appliqués, fur trims and polka dots galore — but as a teenager she used to live and breathe U.K. garage music and sold tickets for garage collectives like Heartless Crew, So Solid Crew and DJ EZ.

That’s why she turned to British footwear icon Patrick Cox, one of her longtime “industry heroes,” when she wanted to experiment with loafers, to offer a day-to-night shoe, and an alternative to the sneaker.

She joined forces with Cox, whose square-toe loafers first came to fame in the Nineties and became a staple in the U.K. grunge party scene, to add her take on his signature style.

She did so, adding daisy appliqués, crystal fringes and animal print or color-blocked patent leather panels on a series of loafer styles, including block-heels and ones with open backs.

Prices start at 275 pounds.

“When I saw Sophia’s shoes I was like ‘Oh, my God — this is like my goddaughter.’ We are just two people that love night-clubbing and shoes, met each other and did something fun together,” said Cox.

For Webster, the tie-in was an opportunity to make her “garage girl dreams come true” and also to test the possibility of expanding her offer to men’s shoes, as a lot of the loafer styles are unisex.

“I teamed up with my shoe hero to create a loafer for today’s generation. I can basically retire now,” added Webster, who also introduced a capsule made of upcycled materials, expanded her sizing offer and opened a store at Bicester Village earlier this year.

The range will be available from mid-March at Browns, as well as Webster’s London stores and e-commerce platform.