Sophie Turner Wears Custom Louis Vuitton Satin Dress at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere 

Turner joined costars Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Austin Abrams on the red carpet. 

Sophie Turner attends the special screening
Sophie Turner attends the special screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater on Sept. 14 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Sophie Turner had a standout fashion moment during her latest red-carpet appearance.

The actress attended the premiere of Netflix’s dark comedy “Do Revenge” on Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a custom look from Louis Vuitton. Turner’s outfit included a black satin, tea-length dress with silver zipper detailing paired with black cap-toed pumps, and was styled by Kate Young.

Turner joined her costars on the red carpet, including Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Austin Abrams, Talia Ryder and many others. 

Rish Shah, Jonathan Daviss, Paris Berelc, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Ava Capri, Sophie Turner, Eliza Bennett, Talia Ryder, Austin Abrams, Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke attend the “Do Revenge” premiere Getty Images for Netflix

The actress regularly looks to Louis Vuitton for her red-carpet looks as she is a brand ambassador. Most recently, she attended the premiere of “Devotion” during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday wearing a multicolored feathered dress from the design house. She attended the premiere alongside her husband Joe Jonas, who wore a black velvet Louis Vuitton suit. 

The couple married roughly three years ago, and Turner also wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown for the wedding ceremony. Turner’s floral-embroidered gown took over 350 hours to make and included 14 meters of tulle and more than 100,000 beads. 

“Do Revenge” is a dark comedy that tells the story of two teenage girls who join forces to take down their bullies. The film debuts on Netflix on Friday. 

Sophie Turner attends the “Do Revenge” Los Angeles premiere. Getty Images
