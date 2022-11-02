×
Sophie Turner Dons Little Black Louis Vuitton Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards

The actress joined many other Hollywood stars in attending this year's ceremony.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sophie Turner attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)
Sophie Turner attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Glamour

Sophie Turner arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1 wearing a little black dress by Louis Vuitton.

Turner wore a crushed velvet long-sleeve black dress that hit right at the thigh. She coordinated the look with a black trunk bag used as a clutch and a pair of knee-high red boots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sophie Turner attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)
Getty Images for Glamour

Turner wore the brand to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last month. She was also a front-row guest at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week show. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere designed Turner’s wedding dress for her nuptials to Joe Jonas.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sophie Turner attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)
Getty Images for Glamour

For makeup, Turner went for a bright pink lip, rose pink blush and heavy eye makeup, including black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and mascara. She styled her hair with bangs and wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders and back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sophie Turner and Olivia DeJonge attend as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)
Getty Images for Glamour

Turner has had a busy year with film and television projects. She starred in the HBO Max mini-series “The Staircase” opposite Toni Colette and Colin Firth. In September, she starred opposite Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams in the Netflix film “Do Revenge.” Turner first came into the spotlight for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards honors and celebrates women who are considered game changers across multiple fields from entertainment and sports to business. Honorees included Angela Bassett, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Jennifer Hudson, Shannon Watts, Haim, Aurora James and Chloe Kim.

