Sophie Turner Gets Colorful in Louis Vuitton Feathered Dress With Joe Jonas for ‘Devotion’ Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The couple coordinated in Louis Vuitton for the annual red carpet event.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a stylish entrance on Monday at the Toronto Film Festival. The couple attended the premiere of “Devotion,” which sees Jonas star alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Serinda Swan and Daren Kagasoff. The J.D. Dillard-directed film will release in theaters on Nov. 23.

Jonas and Turner arrived at the premiere in contrasting hues. Jonas opted for a black velvet Louis Vuitton suit with a Bulgari clasp, black pants and dress shoes. Turner wore a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress with colorful feathered details and gold drop earrings.

Jonas was styled by Sydney Lopez, who has worked with Celine Dion, Joey King and Emma Pasarow. Turner was styled by Kate Young, who has worked with Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev.

Young previously styled Turner for the premiere of HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” which debuted its first season on the streaming platform in May. For the event, Turner wore an oversize Louis Vuitton suit dress with a two-buttoned arrangement, oversize lapels and folded cuffs.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the “Devotion” premiere at Cinesphere on Monday in Toronto. Getty Images

In January, Turner was announced as the face of the fashion house’s campaign for its Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected watch.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the “Devotion” premiere at Cinesphere on Monday in Toronto. Getty Images

Jonas and Turner also appeared together on the red carpet dressed in the brand at the 2022 Met Gala. Jonas wore a white tuxedo and Turner wore a long-sleeve black dress with sandals.

